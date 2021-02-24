Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Delilah Of Calhoun County

Meet Delilah, a sweet and gentle lady that just might be the final piece to complete your family.

It's hard to believe a gentle soul like Delilah would be in need of a forever home. She is just over 2-years-old and is a very quiet and shy girl. She is listed as a Lab/Pit mix and was a fantastic mom to her puppy's who have all since found their forever homes. Now it's her turn.

Delilah of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Delilah can be shy at first but once she loosens up she gets silly. She is very friendly towards other dogs and wants to play with and love on them. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say a home with another laidback and loving dog might be a really good fit for her.

This docile lady appreciates quiet attention like soft stokes on her back. She also enjoys soft blankets and warm hugs. She will make a wonderful, loyal, lifelong family member.

Sweet Delilah would do best in a home with older children (8 +) and with a family who has experience with quiet dogs with timid demeanors. Perhaps with a family with a heart as soft as hers. A physically fenced in yard is required not just for containment but also to protect her from

Would you like to make Delilah a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSM to meet her or others just like her.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe low-key Delilah isn't the right fit for you? Click here to see other animals at HSSCM looking for their own forever home.