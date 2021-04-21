Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Emilio of Calhoun County

Meet Emilio, the runt of his litter and ready to find his forever home.

Emilio is a funny sweet puppy. He was the smallest in the litter and came to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) with his mom and littermates. You may remember his brother Elliot 'the chunky puppy' who was the featured pet of the week a few weeks back. Their mom and some of their siblings have since found their forever homes. Now it's Emilio's turn.

Emilio of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Staff at HSSCM say the whole litter of pups are quite comical, good-natured, and fun. Emilio is listed as a Setter/Heeler/Hound mix and is 5-months-old. Emilo has a scrappy personality, is playful, energetic.

Did I mention this boy loves to talk? It's true! Apparently, Emilio speaks in whole loud sentences while playing. It's one reason he would not do well in an apartment. He will also need a physically fenced-in yard.

Emilio would best it into a home with older children (10 +). He is an active young puppy and will need a family that will give him lots of exercise opportunities. He could match with another dog, pending a meet and greet. While the rest of Emilio's litter has shown a high prey drive, this pup might be trainable with cats.

Would you like to make Emilio a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help animals like Emilio but now isn't the right time to add a furry family member? Click here to register for the Virtual Martini Madness. The fun-filled virtual event will take place on Thursday, May 13th via Zoom. There will be pet-themed bingo games, a silent auction, and more. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan, a non-profit that is solely funded through local donations and fundraisers. Read more about the event by clicking here and scrolling down.

