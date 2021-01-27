Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Fawn Of Calhoun County

Meet Fawn, a sweet pup that loves hugs hoping to find her forever home.

A sweet-faced puppy dog that loves hugs. Who wouldn't want to give this good girl a home? Fawn is listed as a six-month-old Terrier/Chihuahua mix. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say it's just a guess though. She weighs in at about 25 pounds and will likely get a little bigger.

"Fancy" Fawn is a big fan of hugs, loves playing, and knows nothing of personal space. This good girl will happily climb into your lap and get as close as possible. Staff at HSSCM say this girl will need a forever home with people who play with her, teach her to gently take treats, and give her lots of love.

Fawn at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Fawn is starting to get the hang of being "house-trained" and a fenced in yard would be a great tool for getting her fully housebroken. She would do best in a home where any children are 8-years-old or older.

Fawn could do well in a home with another dog, pending a meet and greet. She would also likely do well with cats.

Are you ready to meet Fawn and possibly make her a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help animals like Fawn but maybe now isn't the best time to add a furry family member? Click here to view job openings at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan. To apply to the openings, send your resume via email to melissa@hsscm.org.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app