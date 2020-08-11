Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Gibby Of Calhoun County

Meet Gibson, a.k.a. Gibby, a sweet snuggler waiting for his forever family to find him at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Can we talk about those oh so beautiful blue eyes for a second? Gibby is a Siamese cat and blue eyes are one of his breeds distinct characteristics. Siamese cats are known for some very specific behaviors such as being vocal and sometimes standoffish. Gibby is not that kitten though. This boy loves getting attention and is known to seek out his favorite people for pets and head scratches. Gibson can be a bit nervous in new situations but given the chance to warm up, he might be one of the most loving cats you've met.

Gibson a.k.a. Gibby of HSSCM

Gibby doesn't have a lot of requirements for his forever home just someone with experience with cats. He enjoys being able to look out a window to watch birds outside and sunbathe. He loves to play with toys and would do well with respectful children. He gets along well with other cats and would likely do well with a cat-friendly dog. An observed visit would be necessary before you can take this snuggle bug home.

More about Gibson:

DOB: February 2020

Coat length: Short

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

Would you like to make Gibby a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM).

Looking for a furry family member but maybe Gibson isn't the right fit? Click here to see other furry friends at HSSCM waiting for their own forever home.

Gibson a.k.a. Gibby of HSSCM