Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Judd of Calhoun County

Meet Judd, a sweet little guy who loves attention and running around.

Judd still has plenty of puppy in him still. He is about 1-year-old and has a personality the size of Texas. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say he is a very sweet boy and gives little nibble kisses.

Judd of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Judd, and his big personality, want to be part of what you are up to. When he is not giving kisses or swiftly moving around, he will likely be found not far from his favorite humans.

Judd is listed as a Yorkshire Terrier. He is also a vocal boy, which is common for his breed. His vocal ability mean he would not do well in an apartment. Judd may be less inclined to bark if he is kept busy playing or has another dog in his forever home.

Staff at HSSCM say Judd has made friends at the shelter and seems quite smitten with a blonde-haired female dog there.

Because Judd is reactive to unexpected noises and movements, a home with children 10 or older is preferred. Younger children who have been raised around smaller breed dogs are also good candidates. A fully fenced-in yard is also recommended.

Would you like to make Judd a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe this pint-sized dynamo would not be a good fit for you? Click here to see all the other furry friends at HSSCM waiting for their own forever homes.

Read more and register for HSSCM's upcoming Strut for the Strays by clicking here.

