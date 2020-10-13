Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Link Of Calhoun County

Meet Link, an affectionate feline with golden-hued eyes waiting for her forever family to find her at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Link is a snuggle bug still learning how to play with toys. Not only does this beauty have autumn-colored eyes, but she also has a distinctive notch clipped from the top of one of her ears. That notch signifies that she has been spayed/neutered. Link is on the small side for an estimated 2-years-old at just 6 ½ pounds. She gets along well with other cats and kittens and even does well with dogs that are already known to be cat friendly. Her hobbies include snuggling, sunbathing, and being pet.

Link at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Link would do well in numerous types of homes. She would do well with children that have experience and are respectful of cats or in a home with older children. She does well with other cats, kittens, and cat-friendly dogs. Other than that, all this girl really wants is a home to call her own and to be able to look out a window for area wildlife.

Would you like to make Link a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

