Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Louise Of Calhoun County

Meet Louise, a goofball waiting for her forever family to find her at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

If Louise could talk, she'd tell you all about the adventures she had with her dear friend Thelma before the two found themselves at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM). She'd ask that you see her potential and good-natured personality. Unlike the duo in the Hollywood film, this pair will get a happy ending.

While Louise and Thelma showed up together, the two will need separate homes. Lovely Louise is very smart but at 7-months-old it can take a minute for her to settle down enough to pay attention. Luckily for her future forever family, she is food motivated. That will definitely help with future training. As mentioned a moment ago, Louise will need to be the only dog in the home and she is not recommended for homes with cats. She just gets so excited that she forgets her manners. Other animals can find that to be a turnoff. It's also the reason staff at HSSCM say children under 10 probably won't work, that and she would not respect them and listen as well. Just as Louise's movie counterpart, she is a strong-willed lady. She will need a strong and fair leader in her forever home and regular exercise to be the best version of herself. Louise is a Doberman mix and very trainable. Lovely Louise will likely need a fenced-in yard, depending on location and breed experience. She would not be a good candidate for apartments.

Louise at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Would you give Lovely Louise her own forever home? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Are you looking to add a furry family member but maybe Louise is not the right fit for you? Click here to see other animals waiting for their own forever home.