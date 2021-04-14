Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Mikey of Calhoun County

Mikey is looking for his forever home and family after recovering from his rough start.

Mikey is a happy and fun-loving puppy. He is a big boy for being 4-months-old. He will likely be a larger size when fully grown, but that is not guaranteed. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan have Mikey listed as a Terrier mix. He and one of his littermates had a terrible start. The two were both diagnosed with the deadly Parvo virus. They both are all better now and ready to find their forever families.

Mikey of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Due to Mikey's quarantine time, he is a little shy at first. Once he has a chance to get used to a new person, he is a friendly and energetic pup. Mikey is looking for a family that will give him plenty of time and kindness to adjust.

Mikey will need consistent training and a physically fenced-in yard for his safety. He would not do well in an apartment. He is a genuinely nice puppy who needs room to run, play and have a normal puppy life. He would do best with older children (8+) pending previous dog experience. Mikey would do well with another dog, pending a meet and greet. He would need to be tested with cats before going to a home with one.

Would you like to make Mikey a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help animals like Mikey but now isn't the right time to add a furry family member? Click here to register for the Virtual Martini Madness. The fun-filled virtual event will take place on Thursday, May 13th via Zoom. There will be pet-themed bingo games, a silent auction, and more. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan, a non-profit that is solely funded through local donations and fundraisers. Read more about the event by clicking here and scrolling down.