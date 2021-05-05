Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Murphy of Calhoun County

Meet Murphy, an energetic pup that loves being with his people.

Don't let the photo fool you. Murphy is bigger than he appears. He is a solid, thick puppy weighing in at 30 pounds just shy of 5-months-old. Murphy is listed as a Terrier mix. He has a rough coat but still sheds.

Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say this boy is very people-oriented. While the rest of his littermates were playing in their enclosure, this guy was waiting in the front for any person that might walk by.

Murphy of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Just imagine coming home to that happy face. Murphy actually prefers the company of humans versus other dogs. Staff at HSSCM say the would-be adopters that came to meet him were searching for a companion for their K-9 family members. Murphy would be happy with an older dog that is more independent, just as long as he gets to be close to you.

Murphy can get excited at times and will give puppy nibbles when he does. Due to his excitability and nibbles, he would do best in a home with children 8 years and older. A family that has experience with excitable dogs would be ideal.

Would you like to make Murphy a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe this people-oriented pup is not the right fit for you? Click here to see other animals just like Murphy waiting for their forever home.

