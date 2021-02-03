Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Norman Of Calhoun County

Meet Norman, a well-behaved boy looking for his forever home through no fault of his own.

Norman is a staff favorite at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM). He found himself searching for a new home after a new, younger dog was brought into his home and was too much for him. Norman is an old soul who enjoys his peace. He is not interested in a puppy chewing and climbing all over him.

Norman of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

"Quiet Stormin Norman" is listed as a Lab/Beagle mix that is a little over 3-years-old. Have you ever heard of a quiet Beagle mix? Me either, but Norman is living proof. Yes, he might occasionally bark at something on a walk but this good boy is not going to alert the household with the typical piercing howl a beagle would just because the wind blew some litter by your home.

Norman is looking for a settled home with less commotion. Someone to take him for daily walks. He would be happiest in a home with children that are 12 and older. He can be very shy at first but warms up quickly. A physically fenced in yard is a must. He would likely do well with another dog that has a similar calm personality. Norman has also tested well with cats.

Would you like to give "Quiet Stormin Norman" the second chance and forever home he deserves? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Norman isn't the right fit for your home? Click here to see other animals at HSSCM looking for their own forever home.

