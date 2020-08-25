Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Oscar Of Calhoun County

Meet Oscar, an independent boy with a very sweet side waiting at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan for his forever family to find him.

Oscar "Not The Grouch" is a reformed grumpy boy. It wasn't his fault though. He was dropped off at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) without any background history and he found life in the shelter very stressful in the beginning. Now that he has adjusted, Oscar enjoys getting attention, belly rubs, and naps in quiet nooks. Staff at HSSCM say he is quite the charmer.

Oscar is very laid back and likes to do his own thing but can be very affectionate and seek out attention. Oscar was already neutered and front foot declawed when he arrived at the shelter. He is not aggressive with other cats and may do well with another one that would give him plenty of space. His ideal home would be a quiet one, maybe with an older couple where he could soak up all the love.

Oscar waiting for tummy pets

Would you like to make Oscar "Not The Grouch" a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to download and return to HSSCM and get an appointment to meet him.

Want a furry family member but maybe Oscar is not the right fit for your home? Click here to see other furry friends waiting for their own forever home.