Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Paprika Of Calhoun County

Meet Paprika, an excitable love bug waiting for her forever family to find her at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Paprika is a lover but is a little nervous about completely trusting at first. Once she does, you will be treated to her tummy which she will invite you to pet. Paprika is a Chihuahua mix but staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say they just are not sure what she is mixed with. At just 5-months-old, she weighs in at 12 pounds and is expected to continue growing but will not be a big girl.

Paprika at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

This spicy girl can be excitable at times and is a fast mover so a fenced-in yard will be a must for her forever home. Paprika would do best with someone who has breed experience. Children that are older and calm would be best suited to her needs. Paprika may do well in a home with another dog, preferably male, pending a meet and greet. At this time, she is not a good fit for an apartment.

Would you like to make Paprika a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM and meet this sweet girl.

