Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Peppa Of Calhoun County

Meet Peppa, a "Princess" waiting at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan for a castle to call her very own.

Princess Peppa is seeking a forever family of her own to her bidding as well as bask in her greatness. While many royals come off as stuffy and stodgy, this monarch prefers to be one with her people. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say Peppa the Princess is a really sweet and loving girl who loves getting lots of one on one attention. When her eminence is in need of an extra cuddle or kiss on the head, she will beckon thee over with a sweet "meow".

Peppa at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Peppa's hobbies include laying in the sun and watching nearby birds. She is laid back and gets along with other cats. Peppa could possibly do well with a cat-friendly dog. She is on the petite side for being 1-year-old, so a home with kids that are respectful and have prior feline experience would be great. Peppa is up to date on her vaccinations and is already spayed.

Would you like to Princess Peppa a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Peppa isn't the right fit for your home? Check other animals at HSSCM just like Peppa waiting for their own forever family.

