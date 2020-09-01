Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Squirt Of Calhoun County

Meet Squirt a very happy boy waiting at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan for His forever family to find him.

They say big things come in small packages and that holds true with Squirt. What this guy lacks in size he more than makes up for in heart. Squirt is listed as a Chihuahua/ Pug mix. Staff say Squirt has longer legs may be part Deer Chihuahua, a variation of the breed. This pint-sized cutie takes a bit to warm up to new people. Once he trusts you though, you will be gifted with his kisses.

Squirt

This handsome lad loves to explore, which is how he found himself at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM). He has since been neutered and HSSCM staff say that may help curb his wandering ways. None the less, this boy will need a secure fully fenced in yard. Squirt loves to go for walks and does well on a leash. He does well in his kennel and stays nice and clean with plenty of bathroom breaks. Apartments will not be a good fit for Squirt who can be easily affected by noise. He does do well with other dogs but a meet and greet would need to take place. Squirt appears to be afraid of cats at this time. He is not the most overly affectionate dog so a home that has kids 10 and older would be better suited then small children. Squirt is going to make the best dog when he finds his right forever family.

Would you like to make Squirt a forever part of your family? Click here to find the application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Squirt isn't the right fit for you right fit? Click here to see other animals looking for their own forever home.