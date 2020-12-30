Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Sugar Plum Of Calhoun County

Meet Sugar Plum, she and her brothers were found abandoned in a box taped closed by railroad tracks but it's all behind them now.

Sugar Plum and her brothers are kittens so full of life you would never know they had such an awful start. Not long after they were born they were found sealed up in a box next to railroad tracks. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say they were all full of love and wanting affection as soon as the box was opened.

Sugar Plum & her brothers at HSSCM

These kittens are just over 3 months old. They all love to play, sometimes a little rough, and get attention. Staff at HSSCM recommend a home with children 8 years or older because most kittens tend to nibble or use their claws.

All of the kittens are available for adoption but Figgy and Tinsel will need homes with someone who has experience with long-haired cats and the extra care they will need. Adopting at least two of these littermates could make life a little easier so there is always a playmate for these energetic youngins.

Are you interested in making Sugar Plum or one of her brothers a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe an energetic kitten isn't the right fit for your home? Click here to see other cats and dogs at HSSCM looking for their own forever home.