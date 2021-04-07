Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Truman of Calhoun County

This future big boy thinks he is as tiny as his head and is looking for his forever home.

Meet Truman, a silly energetic pup whose ears have a mind of their own. Truman was named after the former United States president. You may remember him and his brothers who were featured a few weeks back, two of which have since found their forever family.

Truman's ears are always flopping around every which way. He's nearly 5 months old and is a Shepherd/Pit mix. Both of his parents were large dogs and Truman could be 65 to 100 pounds once full grown. Like with other big dogs, this boy thinks he is tiny. You will find Truman is full of love once he has a chance to warm up to you.

Truman of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Truman has been working on his leash skills but like other puppies, he will need more training. He is energetic so a physically fenced-in yard will aid in letting him spend that energy and his house training as well.

Truman would do best in a home with older children (8+), just because he will be such a big boy and doesn't realize his size. He would well with another dog in the home and should be trainable with a dog-friendly cat.

Would you like to make Truman a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help animals like Truman but now isn't the right time to add a furry family member? Click here to register for the Virtual Martini Madness. The fun-filled virtual event will take place on Thursday, May 13th via Zoom. There will be pet-themed bingo games and a silent auction. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan, a non-profit that is solely funded through local donations and fundraisers. Read more about the event by clicking here and scrolling down.

