Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Zinnia of Calhoun County

Meet Zinnia, a feline overlord who seeks minions for world domination.

Zinnia truly is a sweet girl. But... if her demands of love, pets, and snuggles are not met, the teeth yee shall get. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say Zinnia loves to have attention.

Zinnia will follow her favorite humans all over until they obey her requests for attention. Just look at the heart-shaped black marking on her nose. Resistance is futile.

Zinnia of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

If you are someone who believes cats have no personality then you obviously have never met Her Majesty, Zinnia. She is just over 1-years-old and loves playing, like most kitties her age.

Staff at HSSCM say this girl can get feisty with the other kitties there. She may or may not grow out of that. They say a cat-friendly dog that is larger than her may be the ticket to keep Her Royal Highness in her place.

Children 8 to 10 years in age that have experience with cats are would be best. As noted previously, this sweet girl can get testy and will use her teeth if she doesn't receive the desired amount of attention she seeks.

If you wish to be kept in line by this tiny furry overlord and promise not to hinder plans of world domination, click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

