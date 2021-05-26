Usually, when we hear about a wildfire, it's normally in another part of the country. Although it does happen right here in Michigan and that's exactly what people in Wexford County are currently dealing with as over 400 acres burned overnight.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the fire started on Tuesday afternoon in a private scotch pine plantation near Manton in Wexford County and then spread to state forest lands.

They say the forest was so engulfed in flames that they had to have air tankers drop 42,000 gallons of water on it.

The fire is contained for the most part and residents that were asked to evacuate were told they could return to their homes. As far as I know, there weren't any serious injuries reported.

What caused the fire in the first place?

The cause is currently under investigation but I'm guessing someone was burning debris on their private property and with dry conditions and heavy winds, they lost control of the fire. The only reason I say this is because the DNR said the incident shows the dangers of burning debris this spring and that homeowners should get a permit or check with their local fire department before starting any debris fires.

Just because we don't hear much about wildfires in Michigan, that doesn't mean it doesn't happen. As a matter of fact, there's an average of 500 wildfires reported every year across the state.