Will Cedar Point’s Wicked Twister Move to Michigan’s Adventure?

This year Cedar Point, in Sandusky, OH, announced that this would be the last season for their Wicked Twister rollercoaster.

Speculation began that perhaps the metal thrill ride would end up at one of Cedar Point's sister amusement parks -- like Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon.

In a recent blog post, Tony Clark, Director of Communications at Cedar Point, stated: "For clarity, Wicked Twister is not being reincarnated as a new ride at any of our sister parks. It’s being disposed of. Not coming back, anywhere."

He went on to explain that the train is already off the ride and that crews are disconnecting everything...the "power, controls, linear induction motors, sensors, etc." Full demolition of the ride should begin in a few weeks.

The area of the park where Wicked Twister is currently located will be prepared for future development. Clark went on to say that "I will not tell you what that development is." I guess we will have to wait and see!

Wicked Twister's final run at Cedar Point was on Labor Day, Monday, September 6th, 2021. Wicked Twister opened as the tallest and fastest inverted coaster in the world on May 5th, 2002. Over its lifetime, it gave over 16 million rides.

If you didn't get a chance to get a final ride of Wicked Twister, here is a video so you can enjoy the ride virtually...

Here is the video that was produced by Cedar Point announcing the final launch of Wicked Twister...

Both Cedar Point and Michigan's Adventure are closed for the season. They will re-open again next summer. Cedar Point celebrated its 150th Year Anniversary this year.