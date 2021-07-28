Will Governor Whitmer Mandate Masks Again?

Yesterday the CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky came out with new guidance stating that fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings "in areas with substantial and high transmission”.

Will Governor Whitmer take us back to the days of mandated mask-wearing after we were told if you get vaccinated you could go back to normal life? Yesterday at a press conference she stated:

"Some of you might be wondering what’s with the masks right? We thought that we didn’t have to wear masks anymore…Getting vaccinated and wearing masks when we are inside and close together will always be a smart thing to do as long as COVID is around — and COVID will be around for a while”

She then said what most of us wanted to hear and hope she stands by:

"I do not anticipate another pandemic order, not in the near future and maybe not ever…The fact of the matter is we now know a lot more about this virus. We have vaccines."

I do hope you stand by those words Governor Whitmer, but you and your fellow Democrats have consistently gone back on your words too many times for anyone to believe you.

Remember back on May 13, 2021, when Joe Biden said and in fact repeated for emphasis:

“"If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask."

Do you remember saying that Joe?

In her taped audio announcement, she did not even have the courage to come in front of the press and take questions, CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky said:

“Information on the Delta variant from several states and other countries indicates that, on rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others…this new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations."

If that is true and it is very rare why do people who are vaccinated have to wear masks? If you are looking for perfection we will be in a perpetual state of emergency.

It did not end there the CDC also recommended that everyone in K-12 schools including all teachers, staff and children wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

In response to the CDC Director’s audio statement the Executive Director of the Great Lakes Education Project, Beth DeShone, put out the following statement:

“This is the worst kind of politics being played on our children. After an emotionally, mentally and physically exhausting school year locked out of classrooms by the likes of Governor Whitmer and the education union bosses, our children are now faced with this latest attack by the CDC…This is nothing more than the next step in a line of attacks on families and students. Even in May, emails obtained through FOIA revealed that the American Federation of Teachers lobbied and influenced CDC guidelines on the reopening of schools…We are left to wonder what science is leading the CDC decision-making on masks for school-aged children with this new recommendation a week after President Biden speculated that new mask mandates might be coming.”

The CDC, Government, Politicians and their pundits are their own worst enemies when it comes to convincing people to get vaccinated.