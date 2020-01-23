Will Your Vehicle Airbags Explode?

Another round of airbag-related vehicle recalls is going out. These involve Honda and Toyota models. The Toyota issue involves a computer glitch. The automaker says it has discovered situations where the computer may not activate the airbags when it should. This includes the company’s specific mention that when an involved model runs under another vehicle, the computer may not work. It may also fail to prepare seat belts for a collision.

The Honda recall covers models using Takata products, different than those involved in earlier recalls. But similar to a previous recall, the problem is that activation canisters might literally explode, sending metal shrapnel throughout the passenger compartment. To make matters worse, Honda won’t notify owners of affected models until March. And repairs won’t be initiated for maybe a year. Replacement parts won’t be available until then.