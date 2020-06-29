Willard Library Opens for Curbside Pickup

Today, June 29th, is the first day you can actually check hard-copies out of Willard Library. Both Willard Library locations will reopen to the public with reduced hours and services. Curbside pickup service will continue with new hours from 10am until noon.

“We are excited to welcome our guests back to their library,” said Cathy Lucas, Director of Willard Library. “Guests will notice new safety protocols throughout our buildings. We’re ready to open our doors to serve the Battle Creek community with reduced hours and services to accommodate the 75% reduced occupancy requirements to ensure physical distancing.”

Both library buildings have been specially adapted to minimize the risk of exposure to potential illness and to help guests maintain appropriate social distancing. Plexiglass shields have been installed at all public service desks. Increased cleaning schedules which meet or exceed public health guidelines have been implemented and hand sanitizer is available throughout the buildings.

“Our business operations and available services have been changed to protect the public and our staff,” said Lucas, “but we are phasing in services as it is safe to do so.”

Available Library Express services include: in-person guest visits of up to one hour for information services, browsing, and materials checkout. Limited printing, copying, and faxing are also available. Virtual programs, curbside delivery, Books by Mail for homebound cardholders, and on-site and virtual information services continue to be offered.

Library services on temporary safety hold include: indoor book returns, Meeting Rooms, The Studio, notary service, on-site programming, newspapers, magazines, MakerKits, gathering space, and public amenities including water fountains.

Guests are asked to return all materials through the book drops to allow for the required 72-hour quarantine period.

When visiting, guests are asked to wear a cloth face covering if they medically able to do so. Please refrain from entering library premises if you or a family member have tested positive for COVID-19 or are showing symptoms.

Temporary library hours for the week of June 29, 2020 are as follows:

Library Express Services

Monday through Thursday: 1pm - 5pm

Curbside Service

Monday through Thursday: 10am - noon

Future hours will be announced via the Library website and Facebook pages.