William and Lotus of Battle Creek are Two Brothers Looking for their Forever Home

These two handsome brothers are looking for the purr-fect forever home.

William (on the left) and Lotus (on the right) are brothers from the same litter. They are about 4 ½ months old. Both boys love to play with toys and chase after other kittens in the Humane Society of South Central Michigan's (HSSCM) Kitten Room.

Even though the two are brothers, they each have a unique look. William has a lot of white to go with his patches of grey tabby with rust undertones. While Lotus is sort of a grey muted orange tabby, a color that must be seen to truly be appreciated.

William (left) and Lotus (right) of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Get our free mobile app

These boys love to explore their surroundings and have a definite independent side. William and Lotus will often take time to themselves after socializing with the other kittens. Staff at HSSCM describe it as their 'Me Time'. The brothers will let you hold them for short times but prefer playing on the floor.

They would do well in many types of homes. If you are interested in adopting the two together, not only will they have a playmate, you will get a discounted adoption rate. Both William and Lotus get along with other cats. They would likely do well with a cat-friendly dog in the home too. A home with kids 8 or older might be a good fit, pending an observed meet and greet.

Would you like to make one or both of these brothers a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe kittens are not the right fit for your home? Click here to see other animals at HSSCM waiting for their forever family to find them.

10 Animals You Can’t Own As Pets In Michigan Some people really want to have an exotic pet in their home, but very rarely is it a good idea. And if you are looking to add a wild animal to your family, check out this list of animals you can not own as pets in Michigan.