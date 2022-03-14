Win Cash Official Rules Spring 2022

WIN CASH

Spring 2022 - RULES

Sweepstakes Name: “Win Cash”

Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: April 4, 2022 to April 29, 2022

Station(s): WBCK

Station Address:4154 Jennings DR

Station City, State, Zip Code: Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Station Telephone: 269-344-0111

Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:

The Company may conduct the Sweepstakes concurrently and simultaneously on several participating stations owned and or operated by the Company and/or owned and operated by other companies, and in various states, and the Company may add or remove participating stations or change call letters of any participating station at any time during the Sweepstakes as announced on the affected station. For a current list of participating stations, send a request with a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: "WIN CASH" SWEEPSTAKES, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CONTESTING, 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577.

1. Description of Sweepstakes/Participation.

1A. How to Enter:

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming who are at least 18 years old as of the date of entry.

Daily Prizes - Code Words Multiplier Entry: To receive an entry in a drawing for a Daily Prize (as defined below), the entrant must submit the code words that have been announced on-air by a participating station during the Sweepstakes entry period as defined above. Participating radio stations will announce code words each weekday, April 4, 2022 to April 29, 2022, between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time. There will be up to ten code words announced daily per participating station. Times of code word announcements will be determined by each station in its discretion. Each station may in its discretion announce fewer than ten code words on any weekday during the entry period. When the code words are announced, listeners will be directed to go to the station’s website or mobile app and enter the code word on the sweepstakes page. To constitute a valid entry, the code word must be entered on the applicable station’s sweepstakes page by no later than 11:59 p.m. local time on the same day that the code word was announced on-air. Each valid Daily Prize entry will also be included in the drawing for the Grand Prize (as defined below).

Grand Prize - Entry via Multiplier Button: Participants who wish to enter the Grand Prize drawing but have not completed a valid Daily Prize entry, as described above, may obtain a Grand Prize entry via one of the many non-code word multiplier buttons available on the sweepstakes entry page of a participating station’s website. Participant will be prompted to take further action in order to enter, which may include, for example, visiting the station’s Facebook page, joining the station’s mailing list, subscribing to the station on YouTube, following the station on Twitter, sharing links to the sweepstakes on social media, and visiting advertiser websites (together, the “Custom Multipliers”). Completion of the above steps will enter you in to the Grand Prize drawing (“Grand Prize Entry”). Only one Grand Prize Entry per person will be valid during the sweepstakes.

1B. Winner Selection:

Daily Prize Winner. One Daily Prize winner will be selected with respect to each weekday during the Sweepstakes entry period. Each Daily Prize winner will be selected at random on the following business day. For example, participants who submit their codes works on Tuesday will be entered into a random drawing which will occur on Wednesday. Only one Daily Prize winner will be selected from among all of the Daily Prize entries (i.e. entries via code word submission) across all participating stations received on the applicable weekday.

Grand Prize Winner. After the conclusion of the Sweepstakes entry period, one Grand Prize winner will be selected from among all Grand Prize entries, across all participating stations, received during the Sweepstakes entry period.

Prize(s) are subject to availability and other sweepstakes rules. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries with respect to the applicable drawing.

1C. Technical Issues

Should a technical problem or other issue (such as, without limitation, computer error, human error or transmitter difficulties) result in a code word airing at the incorrect time, the Company will have the right not to accept entries associated with such code word. Station(s) and Company will not be responsible or liable for any technical problems or other issues.

2. Prize(s).

A total of twenty (20) Daily Prize packages, each consisting of $2,000 (awarded via a payment method determined by Company) (each a “Daily Prize”), will be awarded. As noted above, the selection of Daily Prize packages will come from the collective pool of all participating station Daily Prize entries.

In addition, one (1) grand prize, consisting of $10,000 (awarded via a payment method determined by Company) (the “Grand Prize”) will be awarded to one single Grand Prize entrant. The Grand Prize winner will be selected from the collective pool of all participating station Grand Prize entries.

Approximate total retail value of all prizes collectively is fifty thousand dollars ($50,000). Each potential winner will be notified by phone or email. If chosen as a winner, entrant must return the station’s call or email within 48 hours or risk forfeiture of prize. If station is unable to connect with entrant within 48 hours, company reserves the right to choose another winner or increase the value of future prizes. After being chosen, winner must fill out all paperwork (including verification of eligibility and a liability and publicity release) and claim his/her prize from the Company within 2 weeks from the date winner returns the station’s call or email notifying winner that he/she has won, or winner risks forfeiture of the Prize. In the Company’s discretion, winners may be required to receive the prize via mail, to pick up the prize at the participating station or to receive the prize via another method specified by the Company. Failure to claim the Prize within the time frame above constitutes forfeiture of the Prize. If forfeited, the Prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable for any other prize or equivalent prize.

3. Conditions and Limitations.

Company reserves the right to refuse to award a prize to a selected winner in the event of noncompliance with these rules. Winners are subject to a verification process to include winner's name, address, home phone number, work/cell phone number, and social security number. If a winner is disqualified, Company reserves the right to determine an alternate winner in its sole discretion. Only one (1) prize can be claimed per household for the duration of the Sweepstakes. Winners are eligible to win only once per lifetime in a Townsquare Media Inc. nationwide and/or group contest or sweepstakes. Employees of the Company, the Sweepstake's participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other radio or television stations, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term "immediate family" includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as in-laws or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

4. Disclaimer.

The Company is not responsible for, and disclaims all liability for, any inability of a participant to complete an entry due to equipment malfunction, internet connection issues, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond the Company's control, or any other error, failure or defect of any kind. The Company disclaims all liability for any delays, mis-delivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Entries must be made as detailed herein. No photocopies or mechanical reproductions of entry forms are permitted. The Company is not responsible for human, mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including: failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed transmission of online entries, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website or lost or unavailable network connections which may limit an online entrant's ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, and any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Sweepstakes.

5. Publicity; Use of Personal Information.

By participating, all participants and winners grant the Company permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other sweepstakes, participating station(s) and participating sponsor(s), and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in the Sweepstakes, participants agree that the Company may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Sweepstakes to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes on a worldwide basis in perpetuity.

6. Release and Indemnity.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, each participant and winner (i) waives any and all claims of liability against the Company, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and the employees and agents of each (collectively, the “Company Released Parties”), the Sweepstake's sponsors, and their parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and their respective employees and agents (collectively, the “Sponsor Released Parties,” together with the Company Released Parties, the “Released Parties”), for any loss, claim or cause of action or personal injury which may arise out of the conduct of, or participation in, the Sweepstakes, or from the use of any prize including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical errors related to computers, software applications, mobile devices, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors of any kind in the promotion or administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury (up to and including death) or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize, including travel, and (ii) agrees to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and does hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with the prize. Each participant further agrees that in the event of any claim, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Sweepstakes, and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney's fees. Each participant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

7. Taxes.

Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to the Company, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes. The Company and Sponsor reserve the right to withhold and deduct taxes and charges from the prize if and to the extent required by law. Each winner must provide the Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Prizes are not transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Stations will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

8. Conduct and Decisions.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of Company, which are final and binding. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Sweepstakes, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified. Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited. The Company will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Sweepstakes and the Company's decisions concerning such disputes shall be final and binding. If the conduct or outcome of the Sweepstakes is affected by human error, any mechanical or technical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Company, or if for any other reason the Company determines that the Sweepstakes cannot be run as planned, the Company reserves the right to terminate the Sweepstakes, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Company deems appropriate. The Company may waive any of these rules in its sole discretion. ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE COMPANY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PARTICIPATION TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

9. Miscellaneous.

Each winner must submit proof of eligibility and sign the Company's release form to claim the prize. No purchase necessary to participate or win. Void where prohibited. The Company may substitute prizes, amend the rules or discontinue the Sweepstakes at any time. The Company disclaims any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Sweepstakes. Written copies of these rules are available during normal business hours at the business offices of the Stations and by mail upon written request with a stamped, self- addressed envelope. All entries become the property of the Company and will not be returned. To be removed from our direct mail, email or fax lists, visit the main office of the Station during regular business hours, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with sweepstakes name to Townsquare Media, 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577. To request the name of the winners, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope with sweepstakes name to Townsquare Media, 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577. Requests for winners’ lists must be received within sixty (60) days of the end of the Sweepstakes dates first listed above.

10. Compliance with Law.

The conduct of the Sweepstakes is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein.

11. Participating Radio Stations

The Company may conduct the Sweepstakes concurrently and simultaneously on several participating stations owned and/or operated by the Company, and in various states, and the Company may add or remove participating stations or change call letters of any participating station at any time during the Sweepstakes as announced on the affected station. Station participation in this sweepstakes during the sweepstakes dates may vary from day to day. Each station will announce participation. Stations participating in this sweepstakes may include all or some stations owned or operated by Townsquare Media, Inc. and/or other stations owned and/or operated by other companies.