Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH Forecasted For Michigan

Wind gusts are forecasted to reach as much as 60 miles per hour tonight as a new weather system pushes in bringing storms and cooler air.

The National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisory alerts for more than half of the counties in Michigan's lower peninsula as well as a handful of counties in the western upper peninsula. The Wind Advisory will begin at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, and is predicted to end by 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11.

A weather system moving in will mark the end of the record-breaking heat we've been enjoying since late last week. Winds will be gusty today, then become stronger going into the evening and overnight. Power outages and downed tree limbs will be possible. Showers and thunderstorms will move in this evening as a cold front approaches. These storms will also bring strong winds, increasing the risk for power outages and downed trees.

Gale Warnings will go in effect along Lake Michigan beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, and will remain in effect until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11.

Officials at Consumers Energy say they are monitoring weather conditions across the state and expect the significant wind event will likely result in power outages and downed wires. Consumers say they have their Storm Restoration Team closely watching conditions, mobilized, and ready to quickly respond to outages. You can view the Consumers Energy Outage Map or report an outage to Consumers Energy by clicking here.

Those not included in the Wind Advisory or Gale Warning will likely still be impacted by the approaching thunderstorms as well as possibly gusty winds.

This significant wind event comes on the 45th anniversary of the wreck of the Edmond Fitzgerald. Winds on this day in 1975 reached 75 miles per hour.