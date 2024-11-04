Here’s the Early Winter Ferry Schedule to Mackinac Island

A holiday trip to Mackinac Island is a bucket list item for many Michiganders - and plenty of out-of-staters too. Still, it's understandably a bit difficult to get to an island during the winter months this far north.

Thankfully, difficult doesn't mean impossible since every year there is a way to make it to the island to enjoy all it has to offer.

Get our free mobile app

While many shops and attractions do close for the winter, there are plenty of activities and places to visit on the island while the weather outside is frightful. A full list of them can be found on the Isalnd's website here.

To get there, you'll either have to fly in or ride in on a ferry. This year, things are a bit different than usual.

As reported by MLive, what was once known as the Mackinac Island Ferry Company - which was purchased by Hoffman Marine and rebranded as Arnold Transit - is not quite ready to be of service. Due to necessary maintenance, Arnold Transit ferries won't be in operation until December 1.

In the meantime, Shepler's ferry service will operate through November with the following schedule shared on their Facebook page:

You can buy your ferry tickets in person at either the St. Ignance or Mackinac Island docs. More information on ticket prices and parking can be found on Shepler's website. Online tickets are not valid for winter service through Shepler's.

Of course, if the path freezes, the schedule will be impacted.

Again, many of the usual activities aren't available during this time of year. Of course, the state park trails are always open, and you can get a sneak peak of those trails in the gallery below.

Mackinac Island State Park