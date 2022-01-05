Michigan Golfers Here’s Your Chance To Play A Round Outside This Winter

A "fun fact" you might not have known is that June is "Michigan Golf Month"

kevron2001/ThinkStock

Another fun fact you might not have known about is that you actually have the chance to get in a round of golf with some friends or family in the dead of a Michigan winter.

Get our free mobile app

Kzoo Parks FB

The Kzoo Parks just announced the first-ever Winter Golf Classic. It will take place on Saturday, January 29th at Woods Lake which is located at 2900 Oakland Drive.

The Winter Golf Classic will feature a 9-hole course on the actual lake.

Kzoo Parks special events coordinator Kya Mitchell told MLive:

“We’re so excited to offer another new event for families to get outside and have fun this winter, Bundle up and have fun trying something new at Woods Lake Park.”

More Details About The Kzoo Winter Golf Classic On Saturday January 29th

-There will be prizes and Coffee Rescue will have hot chocolate and other drinks available for purchase.

-You can bring your own golf clubs to use, or clubs will also be available at the event to borrow.

-The event will be weather dependent as it will require Woods Lake to be frozen to a safe depth. If conditions do not allow for the event to be held safely on January 29 it will be rescheduled. Updates will be posted on the Kzoo Parks website.

-All proceeds from the event will benefit First Tee of West Michigan, a nonprofit organization that teaches life skills, values, and healthy habits to youth through golf. Please be sure to follow local health official guidelines to help keep everyone safe.

-Advance registration for a family/group of six or less is $10.

Day-of registration at the event will be $20.

-You can pre-register online at www.kzooparks.org/wintergolf or in-person at the Kzoo Parks office (251 Mills St)

20 Famous Michiganders That Are No Longer With Us Some of these people were born and raised in Michigan while others made such an impact they will forever be considered a Michigander