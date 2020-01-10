Winter Storm And Flood Warnings Posted For SW Michigan

A strong, rapidly developing winter storm is moving out of the plains states and bearing down on Southwest Michigan. National Weather Service forecasters have a Winter Storm Warning in place for us from tomorrow morning through Sunday morning. We’re also looking at a Flood Warning tonight through tomorrow. It's an unusual combination of weather warnings we don't see very often.

The worst of the conditions will hit us tonight through tomorrow. Expect heavy rainfall developing overnight, leading to localized flooding – average rainfall is predicted at 2-3 inches. Some localized areas might get as much as 4 inches of rain. As temperatures drop on Saturday, sleet and snow mix with the rain tomorrow along with strong winds. Gale warnings up up for Lake Michigan. The combined sleet and snow could accumulate up to 3 inches.

Be ready for driving conditions to deteriorate rapidly including low visibility.There’s also a good potential for power outages. We’ll keep you on top of conditions as things develop.