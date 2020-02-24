Winter Storm Watch: Midweek Heavy Snowfall Forecast For All of Southwest Michigan

The middle of the week will take a turn back toward winter weather in areas of Southwest Michigan, among other areas of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Jackson, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph & Van Buren Counties as well as some counties to the north. It goes into effect Tuesday afternoon and remains until Wednesday evening.

The current forecast is calling for 4 to 7 inches of snowfall during that time. A challenging commute for the morning on Wednesday is expected and could lead to several area closings. Travel will be difficult when temperatures drop and untreated roads become icy and snow-covered.

We will continue to provide the latest updates on this alert as they become available.