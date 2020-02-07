Winter Weather Advisory Kicks Off The Weekend For Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo & Calhoun Counties

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Quick bursts of snow are being forecasted for tonight causing poor visibility and slick driving conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties in effect until 9:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8.

Expect slippery road conditions and poor visibility. Hazardous conditions will affect the evening commute particularly west of US-131. Poor conditions will spread east of

US-131 starting early tonight. Bursts of snow could change travel conditions abruptly and roadways could become icy under the bursts of snow tonight. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution when traveling.

Cities included, but not limited to, in the affected area are Holland, Hastings, South Haven, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek.