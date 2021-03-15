Winter Weather Advisory Monday Night Through Tuesday Morning

Ugh. Winter isn't over quite yet. I know, I know, it's March in Michigan, what do I expect? We've got a bit yet before it *really* feels like spring. Well, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of southwest, west-central, and south-central Michigan 8 p.m. Monday, March 15, through 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.

A rain/ snow mix is expected. North of I-96 could see up to an inch of snow; along and south of I-96 ice accumulation of a light glaze is expected. Winds could get as high as 35 mph.

NWS says to plan on slippery road conditions on your way into work Tuesday morning:

Main impacts will be to travel as untreated roads may become slippery due to light snow as well as a glazing of ice. The most vulnerable spots typically include freeway ramps and overpasses.

After 10 a.m. tomorrow, it should dry up; it'll be cloudy with a high of 47. Wednesday, on St. Patrick's Day, we should see the sun a bit more, with a high of 55. Wintry weather could return on Thursday though. According to WZZM-13,

The next low-pressure system arrives on Thursday, bringing another round of mixed precipitation. The exact details of this system still need to be ironed out.