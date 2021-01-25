Winter Weather Advisory Starts Monday Night At 7PM

A winter weather advisory has been issued for West Michigan by the National Weather Service that goes into effect tonight at 7PM.

Starting at 7PM this evening and lasting until 4PM on Tuesday, the winter weather advisory is calling for total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. North of I-96 should expect somewhere around 1 to 2 inches, while south of I-96 can expect about double that amount at 2 to 4 inches. In southwest Michigan, you can see anywhere from 3 to 5 inches between I-94 and the Michigan Indiana border.

Weather.gov

You should expect some longer commute times on Tuesday morning as well as periods of low visibility due to heavy snowfall and blowing snow.

You can read the entire winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service here. And you can check out the complete forecast for West Michigan at weather.gov.