Summer months are best spent camping, swimming, or at theme parks. The small Wisconsin town of the name Wisconsin Dells is so much more than a quaint Midwest city. This summer-based town has added to its collection of fun with Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park’s newest attraction, and America’s first every moving waterslide: Medusa’s Slidewheel.

What is Wisconsin Dells?

Wisconsin Dells is that fairy tale land we all dreamed about as children. No matter what direction you choose to go, there are thrills and fun ahead. Many people think this is just a water park, when in reality Wisconsin Dells is actually an entire city made up of entertaining amusement parks. When first driving through the town all you see are hotels and resorts with water parks and theme parks on either side of the street for as long as the street stretches.

Get our free mobile app

Depending on which location you choose to stay at, you will get free admission into the designated park with that hotel. Or, you can buy day passes at nearby parks to enjoy all the fun the entire city has to offer. With the majority of these parks having a Greek theme, take a splash into the past and spend your day lounging by the pool while the mini gods and goddesses you created tire themselves out on one adventure after another.

America’s first rotating water slide!

When it comes to summer water parks, the cool fun on a warm summer day can’t get any better...until now. Now open for yearlong fun at the Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells, the Medusa Slidewheel combines the technology of a waterslide and the movement of a ferris wheel to become America’s first moving waterslide. Now, this doesn’t mean the entire slide moves, but rather a specific section of intertwined tubes that rotate to create an even faster slide experience unlike any other. Mt. Olympus has many other attractions worth visiting throughout their indoor water park, outdoor water park, and outdoor theme park but have set a new height for the level of fun a water park provides with their newest attraction.

To look online for booking rates, you can head to their site directly. They have many different options for lodging: rooms in their resort, cabins and tent locations in their camping resort, and you can even rent out cabanas for some privacy at the park. Who is willing to try America’s first rotating water slide?

Liberty Amusement Park, Battle Creek: 1864-1932