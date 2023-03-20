Wisconsin Cops React to Terrifying ‘Ghost’ Shriek

Wisconsin has always been known for its vast natural beauty, with endless stretches of forests and wilderness. But as this recent dash-cam video shows, sometimes even the most peaceful of places can turn spooky in the blink of an eye, especially outside in the dark.

There's an old video circulating showing police officers investigating a wooded area, possibly a cemetery, when suddenly they are startled by a loud, blood-curdling shriek. I mean, this sound is LOUD and terrifying. The officers are visibly shaken, and it's clear that they were not expecting the sound. The question on everyone's mind is, what was it?

It's no secret Wisconsin is full of wildlife, and who knows what kind of crazy critters are lurking in the woods up north. But let's be real, it's way more fun to imagine that it was something paranormal. Maybe it was a ghost or an alien, or even Bigfoot! I mean, it wouldn't be the first time Bigfoot was caught on camera doing something weird.

Some people might argue that it was just an animal, perhaps a fox or a coyote. After all, it's not uncommon to hear strange noises in the woods at night. But others are convinced that something paranormal is at play.

There are plenty of ghost stories, haunted houses, and unexplained phenomena in Wisconsin. From the legend of the Beast of Bray Road, a werewolf-like creature said to roam the woods near Elkhorn, to the haunted Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, there are plenty of spooky tales to be told. To say the noise was paranormal isn't absurd.

What is the noise in this video?

It's impossible to say for sure what caused the shriek in the video. But one thing is certain, it's really strange and brings chills every time I watch it.

