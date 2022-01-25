Western Michigan University's Bronco Hockey team is already on a roll in 2022, currently ranking third in the country. And now comes news that former Bronco left-wing Frederik Tiffles will be representing his country, Germany, at the Olympics next week in China.

Tiffles played four seasons in Kalamazoo for the Broncos, from 2014-2017, and before that played a couple of seasons of junior hockey in Muskegon. While at WMU, Tiffles netted 34 goals and 76 points in his Bronco career. He was also a three-time NCHC All-Academic Team selection in his time at WMU. Tiffles was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins. According to WMU, he played in the ECHL and AHL for a couple of seasons before moving back to Germany to play in that country's top professional league. For the past two seasons, he has played for EHC Red Bull Munchen "and has posted 32 points on eight goals and 24 assists in just 26 games this season. Tiffels has an extensive history with the German National team, playing in four World Championships."

Because of COVID, Olympic rosters will look dramatically different, with the NHL choosing not to send players to Beijing, due to the health risk. Along with that NBC is not sending announcers to China and China had decreed that no fans will be allowed to attend the games, either.

