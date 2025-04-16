Limited Edition WMU Broncos Championship Bobbleheads on Sale

The Western Michigan Broncos made history by winning their first hockey national championship this season. The Broncos had to fight through the Frozen Four against some of college hockey's most prestigious programs. Nonetheless, the trophy's new home is in Kalamazoo, just two hours away from Hockeytown, USA.

Anytime a team wins a championship, fans are given ample opportunity to score commemorative memorabilia to display their team pride and cherish the memories of a championship season years down the road. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is helping Broncos fans remember the championship with a limited edition bobblehead, which is now available for purchase.

How to Score a Commemorative, Limited Edition WMU Hockey Bobblehead

There are two items to check out. The first is the bobblehead featuring the WMU mascot, Buster Bronco, in a white hockey sweater with a hockey stick in hand, standing on a pedestal of the official men's hockey national championship logo customized to feature the brown and gold of Western Michigan athletics.

attachment-Western Michigan Broncos 2025 Men's Hockey National Champions Bobblehead (2) loading...

The second is a bobble logo, featuring the same national championship logo on a bobble spring based on a hockey puck base with "WESTERN MICHIGAN BRONCOS" written across the front of the base.

attachment-Western Michigan Broncos 2025 Men's Hockey National Champions Bobble Logo (2) loading...

The bobblehead featuring Buster Bronco is $40, while the bobble logo is $30. The pair can be purchased together for $70. Shipping is 8$ per order.

"Bobbleheads are the ultimate way to celebrate a team’s championship, and these bobbleheads will be the ultimate way for Broncos fans to commemorate the Western Michigan men’s hockey team’s first-ever national title,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a release. “We’re excited to be unveiling these bobbleheads celebrating WMU’s historic crown.”

The bobbleheads are available to order from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's official website store, found here. Orders are expected to ship in October.

READ MORE: Federal Bill Could Change College Sports in Michigan As We Know It

The bobbleheads are numbered to only 2,025, so fans will want to secure their bobbleheads quickly. It's not every day the Broncos win national titles, after all. This year's Frozen Four appearance was the first in school history, and the subsequent national championship was the first team national championship for WMU since the men's cross country team won back-to-back titles in 1964 and 1965.

