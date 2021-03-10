WMU Hockey Broncos Head to North Dakota For Playoff Game Saturday

In this strangest of sports seasons, and in this case, hockey seasons, the WMU Broncos will be playing playoff hockey this weekend. Maybe it's a chance for some redemption after a low profile, so-so season that saw the team finish with a 10-11-3 record. On Saturday, as the 6th seed, WMU will face third seed Minnesota-Duluth. UMD's season record isn't all that much better at 13-9-2, so if the Broncos come out flying, who knows what can happen.

The game is Saturday night in Grand Forks, ND, as part of the NCHC's Frozen Faceoff. As part of the covid truncated schedule, the Frozen Faceoff is one and done format this year, with the second round games and beyond being carried on CBS Sports Network on Monday afternoon and evening, and the final game on Tuesday evening, March 16th.

Bronco hockey at Lawson Ice Arena is another activity that was missed this past year. With the K-Wings passing on this season, it's been tough times for local hockey fans.

Individual honors:

Meanwhile, WMU sophomore defenseman Ronnie Attard has been named First Team All-National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

"Attard is the second player in program history to earn First Team All-NCHC honors, joining Hugh McGing from last season. He is also the first defenseman in program history to earn All-NCHC honors and the first defenseman to receive league honors since Danny DeKeyser was named First Team All-Central Collegiate Hockey Conference in 2013." - WMU Bronco release.

Attard, a Philadelphia Flyers' draft pick posted a career-high 22 points on eight goals and 14 assists, posting the most points in the NCHC among defenseman and tied for second in the nation.

Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: See how sports around the world have been impacted by the coronavirus