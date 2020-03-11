WMU Is The Latest School To Suspend In-Person Classes

Western Michigan University is latest state school to suspend in-person classes. WMU made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon that there will be no classes on Thursday and Friday (March 12 and 13) and beginning Monday, March 16th, the school will begin "delivering" education online.

Western is also cancelling all events with an expected attendance of 100 or more. Dormitory and dining facilities will remain open for needing it.

The statement from University President Dr. Edward Montgomery: