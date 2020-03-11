WMU Is The Latest School To Suspend In-Person Classes
Western Michigan University is latest state school to suspend in-person classes. WMU made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon that there will be no classes on Thursday and Friday (March 12 and 13) and beginning Monday, March 16th, the school will begin "delivering" education online.
Western is also cancelling all events with an expected attendance of 100 or more. Dormitory and dining facilities will remain open for needing it.
The statement from University President Dr. Edward Montgomery:
After consulting with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, other Michigan university officials and the local health department earlier today about COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus), Western Michigan University will begin delivering instruction through distance education on Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3, effective for all locations. The University will continue monitoring this fluid situation and determine by Friday, March 27, if that time frame needs to be extended.
In-person instruction will be suspended on Thursday and Friday, March 12 and 13, to provide faculty the opportunity to begin moving course content online so that students may successfully complete the semester. More direction will be provided to faculty later today, and students can anticipate more guidance in the coming days. We are grateful to our faculty and staff members who are preparing to deliver services to our students at a distance, including advising and other related student services.