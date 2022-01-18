WMU Alum Tim Allen Signs On For ‘Santa Clause’ TV Series on Disney+

Former Western student and Kalamazoo resident and TV and movie star, Tim Allen, is going to the Santa Clause well one more time, and this time it's going to be a series.

Entertainment industry website Deadline.com says Allen is signed to do a series for Disney+, working with the same team behind his series "Last Man Standing".

Scott Calvin is back

Allen, the WMU alum, will be back to play Scott Calvin as he has three Santa Clause movies. The premise behind this "limited series" is Calvin is turning 65 and it dawns on him he can't be Santa Claus forever.

"He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties and, more important, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the Pole." - Deadline.com. The series begins production in March.

While the franchise has a built-in fan base that will draw people in, it's an interesting concept for Allen to explore, a man at retirement age, pondering his legacy and what will happen to that legacy.

Judging by the comments, people are cautious at best.

Fans not so sure

One person maybe put it best. "Ugh. Magic can rarely be repeated. Of the 3 films made, only the original “Santa Clause” has that magic."

While another commenter said "I hope this show does the right thing and brings back Bernard! Aside from Tim Allen, Bernard was part of the heart and soul of the series, and his absence was really felt in the third movie."

