Woman Charged With Murder in Stabbing Death of Boyfriend

A 65-year-old Battle Creek woman will stay behind bars after being formally charged in the murder of her alleged boyfriend.

Rose Derrick received a single charge of open murder that was dated for December 6th of this year. Battle Creek Police officers were initially called that evening after 62-year-old Walter May was stabbed. May died the morning of December 14th after returning home and had been stabbed again near the same area of the previous stab wound, according to the Calhoun County Medical Examiner.

Derrick was arrested the following day and was arraigned Friday afternoon in Calhoun County Court a virtual conference. A not guilty plea was issued in the case by the Public Defenders office. During the arraignment, it was noted that Derrick had a prior felony conviction in 2000 for assault with a dangerous weapon. The murder charge is being treated as a second-time offense.

Derrick was denied bond and will return to court for a pre-exam conference December 30th. She faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

May's death becomes the 12th homicide in 2020 in Battle Creek and the 14th in Calhoun County.