Woman Traveling from Chicago to Canada is Missing in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are asking for the public's help for information regarding the location of 28-year-old Valarie Villegas who was last known to be in Kalamazoo.

Valarie's family says she was driving from Chicago to Canada when she called her mother on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Her mother says Valerie called using a stranger's phone and said that she was at a Kalamazoo area Circle K and did not have any money, car, or phone and needed help. That was the last time anyone has heard from her.

Valerie is described as a 28-year-old Latino woman, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair that has blonde highlights, and brown eyes. She was last believed to be wearing a pink shirt with a black sweater tied around her waist.

There was an unverified sighting of a woman who matches Valarie's description at the Portage Street Marathon in Kalamazoo on Monday, June 28 at around 6:00 p.m. The woman appears to enter a vehicle with an unknown heavy-set man who is pictured below. The two entered a blue vehicle.

Anyone with information on Valerie's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to call Kalamazoo County Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

