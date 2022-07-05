Wondering What All That Construction Is Behind Meijer in Three Rivers?

If you've made a Meijer run in Three Rivers lately, you've probably noticed some activity near the store. More specifically, there's a big construction project going on next to the store on Broadway Road. Naturally, curiosity has gotten the best of Three Rivers residents who are wondering what the fuss is all about.

One curious resident, Susan Sands, turned to social media asking:

Does anyone know what they are building behind Meijer on Broadway?

Three Rivers locals who have their ear to the ground were quick to respond with both some helpful-- and not so helpful--insight. Here are a few things that the new construction project won't be:

It was Robert Tomlinson, who has been following this project's development since 2020 when it was first approved, who came to the rescue saying,

It is an assisted living/memory care facility being built behind Meijer. It was approved by Fabius Township pre-COVID, and it looks like construction is finally starting on it.

Gardens of Three Rivers

The new facility is set to open as Gardens of Three Rivers, a licensed memory care and assisted living home. Expected to have 60 rooms total, the state-of-the-art facility will dedicate 30 rooms to assisted living care and 30 rooms for memory care clients.

Although residents were quick to chime in with other options for care in town, such as Safe Haven Assisted Living, others were excited to hear there'd be a new option for care of loved ones in the area. Says Penny Munson Conklin, "That's awesome news...much needed."

At this time there is no official word on when the facility is expected to open.