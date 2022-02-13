WOOD-TV Anchor Told She Looks Like A ‘Whore’ By Alleged Doctor

TV anchors often have to deal with rude and insensitive remarks by the public, but a message to WOOD-TV's Whitney Burney may be one of the most egregious we've ever seen.

Get our free mobile app

The anchor shared on Twitter a message she received from an alleged doctor.

"if (sic) you are the anchor right now on Wood tv8 (sic) this is for you. If not, and I can't tell for sure, please disregard and forward to whomever is the anchor. Your makeup makes you look like a whore. Do yourself a favor and clean up."

One of the weirdest things about this message is the fact that rather than remain anonymous like most internet trolls, this person decided to leave their contact information, including their name, phone number, and apparently his status as a doctor, as the message was signed, "James D Gilbert, MD".

The anchor then shared the message on Twitter, and in a rather magnanimous act considering the circumstances, blocked out most of his contact info, but thankfully left his name.

twitter.com/WhitneyOnAir twitter.com/WhitneyOnAir loading...

She also responded with a picture of how she looked on the desk that night and responded more civilly than many of us would:

twitter.com/WhitneyOnAir twitter.com/WhitneyOnAir loading...

The kinds of emails you get when you work in news. He even had the nerve to leave his cell phone, address and occupation in the email signature. And said if I’m the wrong person please forward this message. Huh?? LMAO Here’s how I looked on the desk today.

This isn't the first time, and unfortunately won't be the last time that someone thinks they have the right to speak on how someone looks on TV. In august of last year WOOD-TV Cheif Meteorologist Ellen Bacca went viral following a post about her choice of outfit on the news.

42 Words Michiganders Just Can't Pronounce Properly Michiganders have a pretty unique accent, and there are some words that we just don't pronounce quite right.

5 Best Locally Owned Coffee Spots in Grand Rapids You Can't Miss Our own Laura Hardy found some of the best locally-owned coffee shops in Grand Rapids- Check them out!