Word Warriors At A Michigan University List Words To Revive In 2021

For the 12th year in a row Word Warriors at Wayne State University have released its list of "eminently useful" words that should be brought back in 2021.

Just like the infamous Lake Superior State University annual list of words we should stop using. Another Michigan university hopes to promote the use of words "especially worthy of retrieval from the linguistic cellar".

Each year, I’m surprised by the variety of the submissions we receive from around the world. Our Word Warriors once again provided a batch of words that make our language richer. The English language is so versatile and unique, and we’ve ended up with another list of 10 great words. ~Chris Williams, assistant director of editorial services for Wayne State Marketing and Communications, and head of the Word Warriors program

Here are the Word Warriors’ 2021 list of "eminently useful" words that should be brought back to enrich our language along with definitions and usage examples:

Anagapesis

Loss of feelings for someone who was formerly loved.

They sat in silence in their usual coffee shop, the anagapesis growing as their drinks cooled.

Blatteroon

A senseless babbler or boaster.

The bartender groaned at the string of nonsense coming from the blatteroon in the corner; he could cut off his drinks, but the man was stone-cold sober.

Brontide

A low, muffled sound like distant thunder heard in certain seismic regions, especially along seacoasts and over lakes and thought to be caused by feeble earth tremors.

He sat watching the water, his dread enhanced by drone of the brontide.

Dysania

The state of finding it hard to get out of bed in the morning.

On Mondays, my dysania can cause me to reach for the snooze alarm upward of five times.

Footle

Engage in fruitless activity; mess about.

He footled around the house aimlessly, ignoring the checklist of chores his wife had left on the fridge.

Maleolent

Foul-smelling, odorous.

The restaurant was set at the end of the street, likely to shield the community from the maleolent fog that wafted from its kitchen.

Paralian

Someone who lives by the sea.

He escaped the noise of the city, bought a beach house on the Pacific coast and became a paralian.

Snollygoster

A shrewd, unprincipled person, especially a politician.

The tone of national politics changed when humble public servants were replaced by power-hungry snollygosters.

Sophronize

To imbue with moral principles or self-control.

Parents have an obligation to sophronize their children.

Ultracrepidarian

Expressing opinions on matters outside the scope of one’s knowledge or expertise.

Many who haven’t had kids are too eager to give ultracrepidarian advice to parents.