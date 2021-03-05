Work From Home Rules in Michigan Likely to be Extended

Even though some restrictions are being lifted, working from home may be sticking around.

The emergency rules that ban in-person work for offices in Michigan are set to expire on April 14th, however, according to Sean Egan, the director of COVID Workplace Safety, those rules are likely to be extended.

We’re still in the midst of this pandemic while there’s light at the end of the tunnel. It’s a long tunnel. So we’re certainly evaluating the next steps from here, but I would anticipate that we’ll probably extend the emergency rules,” said Sean Egan.

Some people are for the rules being extended and some are now. The President & CEO of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce, Veronica Horn, is opposed to this extension of the rules saying that it is taking a mental toll on employees and causing the loss of millions of dollars.

If you work in a downtown area and you pay income tax. They’re not. They’re going to be losing millions of dollars this year because people like me, I work in downtown Saginaw but I live in a different community. And I’m not going to be paying that income tax that I happily pay for every year,” said Veronica Horn.

According to the Director of COVID Workplace Safety, Governor Whitmer has created a workgroup that is launching soon to help make decisions of when people can return to work.

