Work on Battle Creek’s Columbia and Capital Ave Continues

Capital Ave and Columbia Ave in Battle Creek-TSM Photo

Battle Creek’s intersection of Capital Avenue Southwest and Columbia Avenue is already a challenge with a recently started construction project on Columbia.  It’ll get a little trickier this week, Wednesday through Friday.

The City of Battle Creek says that starting tomorrow, May 5th, at 7 a.m. Semco Energy will begin utility services work at the intersection.

As crews do the work, you’ll notice a lane shift on Capital Avenue S.W. on the southwestern most lane, south of Columbia Ave.  There will be a lane closure on the northwestern most lane of Capital Avenue S.W., north of Columbia.

This means that the Shell Gas Station entrance closest to West Columbia Avenue will be closed.  Lakeview Avenue will also be closed at Capital Ave S.W.

The work is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

Capital and Columbia-Battle Creek

Semco Energy will coordinate with MDOT to work within the closures that are already in place on Columbia Avenue to keep closures to a minimum where possible.

The work may also result in possible Metro Transit issues.  The city says Transit route 4S, on Capital Avenue S.W. may experience delays during this work.

