World’s Largest Ball Of Paint Is In Alexandria, Indiana

For generations the Guinness Book of World Records has been fascinating people with the most random, sometimes insane, but usually very fun and interesting things around the world. What appears to be the middle of nowhere, Alexandria, Indiana is home to one of these wonders: the World’s Largest Ball of Paint.

How It Started

While you can find the full story of how this record-breaking paint ball came to be at their website, this heartfelt project has captured the attention of more than the family who started it all. When visiting Mike Carmichael’s roadside attraction, you will learn that this is his second go at creating the Largest Ball of Paint.

During High School, Mike would work at the local paint shop. One afternoon, while throwing a ball around with his best friend, a missed catch and a spilled paint can sparked an idea. While this isn’t the ball of paint we all know today, this 1,000-layer ball can be found alongside the record holder in Alexandria, Indiana.

In 1977, with the help of his wife Glenda and their three-year-old son, the decision to restart his accidental project began again; but with some adjustments. Knowing this new ball would become more than his previous, he wrapped a wire around the ball then ran a 3/8” rod through so the weight of the paint could be more easily suspended from the ceiling. As their family project grew, they realized it would take forever for the ball to grow if only they were able to keep up with the layers, so they opened it to their community where it quickly became a huge roadside attraction.

Fun Fact: In order to be officially registered in the Guinness Book of World Records, they had to drill a hole through the entire ball to prove the amount of layers. The drills dig of colors can actually be seen in the record book across the top page of this record.

How To Participate

If you would like to see this piece of artwork and potentially add a layer of your own, you should check out their website to make an appointment. Though this attraction is open from 9-5 each day of the week, calling ahead to schedule a visit is preferred. After all, this is still someone’s house, just with a barn that houses a Guinness World Record.

After 45 years of work and with visitors from over 50 countries, multiple tv commercials, and records in both the Guinness Book of World Records and Ripley’s Believe It or Not, what once started as a standard 9” baseball has grown to be over 37,620 layers and 9,600 pounds. Sign your name and get a certificate with the date, color of newest layer, and the number of the layer you got to add to the ball after your visit. Sometimes, you might even be able to get a small piece that shows multiple layers.

You can also learn more by checking out their Facebook, Youtube, and Tiktok. If you would like to donate to this fun cause, they accept venmo @worldslargestbop and paypal @worldslargestbop@yahoo.com.

