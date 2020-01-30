World’s Largest Weathervane is in Michigan

The World’s Largest Weathervane is here in Michigan.

It’s a 48-foot tall vane, constructed in 1984 by White Metal Studios. It currently sits on the corner of Dowling and Water streets in downtown Montague, but its original site was on White Lake. It was first placed on a man-made peninsula in the lake, but the gradually sinking ground made it necessary to move the vane.

Now you can visit and take all the pics you want!

Located inside Ellenwood Park: exact address, 4574 Dowling St, Montague.