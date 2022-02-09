Just about ever city has roads they'd care not drive on, whether it's because of the condition or the traffic, some of them are a complete nightmare. Having now lived in Kalamazoo for nearly 5 years I'm starting to get really comfortable finding alternate routes to take, which has led to the discovery of even more terrible roads. Some of the conditions we have to endure every year are just becoming a headache.

To be fair, the city can't necessarily be blamed for what happens with the wear and tear of our streets. After all, The city of Kalamazoo maintains and operates 83 miles of major streets, 166 miles of local streets, 20 bridges, over 15,517 signs, 80 traffic signals, and 4 flashing beacons at intersections, so there's a lot they have to cover. That being said we can still be mad about the conditions we face, so I've rounded up some of the worst.

Get our free mobile app

Honorable Mentions

Portage Street- It always seems like there's some kind of construction happening here, so maybe, eventually, things will be better for travel on this street. Particularly, the construction at Stockbridge has been pretty brutal.

Jennings Dr.- This one may be a bit subjective, but although the road itself isn't terrible, it's one of the more frightening in the winter. At the end of the road after a snowstorm there is not only a significant amount of snow build-up at the corner of Gull, but the road is slanted downhill. When there is heavy ice build up, it's not uncommon for cars to slide right into oncoming traffic, and is an issue I'd like to see fixed.