It is important to note that the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston Michigan is an outside music venue. No part of the venue assessable by the general public is indoors.

MLive is reporting that the band Maroon 5 announced on their Twitter page starting on August 16th people who want to attend their concerts will be required to do one of two things:

Show proof that you are fully vaccinated

Or provide a negative Covid test result in the last 48 hours

Their Tweet stated the following:

“We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and well being of our fans as well as that of the hard working men and women who make these events possible…To that end we want to convey our support of recent news around shows starting to require additional protocols for entry, therefore starting on Aug. 16th and in the following markets, proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of your show OR full vaccination will be required to attend."

Maroon 5 will be performing at the DTE Energy Music Theatre Monday, Aug. 23rd.

Would you attend an outside concert of a band that demands to know if you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or proof that you have had a negative test result in the last 48 hours?

I would not.

What will then demand next, you must prove that you are not drunk or high before you would be able to leave the concert because they want “you to know that our top priority is the safety and well being of our fans”?

How about proof of the Flu Vaccine since the Flu kills more younger people than Covid-19 has?